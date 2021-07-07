Colliers Securities Comments on Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landcadia Holdings III in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LCY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

