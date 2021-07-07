Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 514,301 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,468,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,301 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

