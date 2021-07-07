Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 2,532,636 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,816,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $69,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

