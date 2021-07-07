Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 170,764 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,764 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,412,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

