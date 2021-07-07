Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850,997 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 2.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Crown Castle International worth $1,049,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

