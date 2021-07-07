Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 2,858,483 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 843,210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.27% of The Southern worth $177,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,020. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock worth $2,430,146 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

