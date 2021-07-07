Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 375,823 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,823 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $135,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 61,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,010. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

