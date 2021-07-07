Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,779,769 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 4.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

