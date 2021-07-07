Clay B. Siegall Sells 15,268 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41.

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92.

SGEN stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

