Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $158.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. 21,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,101. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

