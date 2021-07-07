Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 407 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $18,277,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $278.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $278.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.