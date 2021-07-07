Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 326 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $235.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.69. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

