Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,710 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

