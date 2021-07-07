Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

