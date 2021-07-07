Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81.

