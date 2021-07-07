Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56.

