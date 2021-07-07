Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,753 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,979,000. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $17,475,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $7,830,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $7,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of RKT opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

