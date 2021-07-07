Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

