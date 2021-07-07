Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

