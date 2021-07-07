Citigroup Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $437,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,890.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,700,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

