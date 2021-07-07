Citigroup Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 101,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,700,966 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.