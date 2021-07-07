Citigroup Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

