Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

