Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

