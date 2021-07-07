Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 417.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,112 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BPFH stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

