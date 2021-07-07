Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $43.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

ALEC stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 1,119.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143,794 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 17,812.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

