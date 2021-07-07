Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

