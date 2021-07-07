CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.65 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.72.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

