CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 251 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $6,793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $386,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

