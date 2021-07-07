CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 109 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

