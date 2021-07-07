CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,018 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

