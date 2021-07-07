CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 275.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,021 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

