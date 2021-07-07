CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,177,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,972,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 23,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.