Chorus Aviation’s (CHR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

CHR opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.82 million and a PE ratio of 39.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

