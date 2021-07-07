Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $75.89 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $75.89 million and $549,095.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00007063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00922966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

