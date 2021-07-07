Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 160,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Chevron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 156,050 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 75,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

