Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 52,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.