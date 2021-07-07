ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $313,706.80 and $26,081.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00166443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,763.53 or 1.00153372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.77 or 0.00975991 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

