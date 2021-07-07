Champion Iron’s (CIA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.75. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.28. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

