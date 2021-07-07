Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 708.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of ATH traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 12,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

