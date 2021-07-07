Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.67.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

