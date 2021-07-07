Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRBT traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

