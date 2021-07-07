Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.34 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,706,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

