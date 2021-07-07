Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,706 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,926. The company has a market cap of $776.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

