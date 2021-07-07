Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 3,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

