Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.