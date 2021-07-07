Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.44.

FUN stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

