C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

