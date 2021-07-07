Cat Token (CAT) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Cat Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $747,492.69 and approximately $278,627.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00404518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

