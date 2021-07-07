Castleark Management LLC Sells 69,805 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,805 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

